British power generator Drax ups dividend as profits rise

A woman walks a dog past Drax power station during the sunset in Drax, North Yorkshire, Britain, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith/File Photo

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - British power generator Drax (DRX.L) announced on Thursday a 10% increase to its interim dividend as profits rose and the financial impact of COVID-19 on the business softened.

During the first half of 2020 much of Britain’s economy was shut down to help limit the spread of coronavirus leading to lower power demand. Looser restrictions in the first half of 2021 had less of an impact.

Drax reported operating profits from continuing operations of 84 million pounds ($117.15 million) up from a 57 pound million loss during the first half of 2020 and increased its interim dividend to 7.5 pence per share.

It recommended its full year dividend rise by 10%.

Drax's customer business which sells power, gas and energy services to small amd medium-sized companies saw a 10 million-15 million pound impact from COVID in the first half of 2021 compared with a 44 million pound hit in the first half of 2020.

The company reported a total loss after tax from continuing operations of 6 million pounds which it said included a 48 million pound charge from revaluing deferred tax balances following confirmation of UK corporation tax rate increases from 2023.

Drax, which has converted four coal-power units to use sustainable biomass and also owns hydropower plants, said its remaining two coal units closed for commercial operations during the half.

"In the last decade, Drax, once the biggest coal fired power station in Western Europe, has now slashed its CO2 emissions from power generation by over 90% since 2012," it said.

($1 = 0.7171 pounds)

Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Edmund Blair

