British pub group Marston's reports smaller half-year loss















May 16 (Reuters) - Britain's Marston's (MARS.L) posted a smaller first-half loss on Tuesday, helped by strong demand for drinks and food at its pubs and bars in local communities.

Resilient customer spending has helped the UK hospitality industry manage pressures from rising costs and continue its recovery from pandemic lows.

"The macro environment is becoming increasingly stable and recent evidence suggests that both the cost outlook, and consumer confidence, are steadily improving," CEO Andrew Andrea said in a statement.

The pub chain said current trading had been positive, aided by strong sales during the Easter weekend and May bank holidays, with like-for-like sales in the last six weeks up 7.9% from last year.

The company reported an underlying loss before tax of 3.6 million pounds ($4.54 million) for the half year ended April 1, compared with a loss of 7.5 million pounds last year.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu











