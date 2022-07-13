British rail workers at GWR vote in favour of strike - union TSSA

A person walks along a platform at Liverpool Street station, during heavily reduced rail services on the third day of national rail strikes, in London, Britain, June 23, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Nearly 700 rail workers at Britain's rail operators GWR, Greater Anglia and TransPennine Express have voted to strike over pay, conditions and job security, trade union TSSA said on Wednesday.

The Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) added that it has not yet named dates for the action, but said it would now consider next steps.

Reporting by William James, writing by Muvija M

