United Kingdom

British recruiter Hays reports jump in net fees as hiring ramps up

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Hays Plc (HAYS.L) reported a jump in quarterly net fees on Thursday as employers ramp up hiring, with the recruitment firm saying there are clear signs of skill shortages and wage inflation, especially at higher salary levels.

The British company, which is largely focused on hiring for white-collar roles, said net fees grew 41% in the quarter ended Sept. 30, adding that 12 countries produced record fees, including the United States and China.

