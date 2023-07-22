British royals release new photo of Prince George to mark 10th birthday

Britain's Prince George tenth birthday
Britain's Prince George poses in this undated handout picture issued by Kensington Palace ahead of his tenth birthday, in Windsor, Britain, and released on July 21, 2023. Millie Pilkington/Kensington Palace/PA Wire/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate have published a new photograph of their eldest son George to mark his 10th birthday on Saturday.

The photograph, taken in Windsor earlier this month by Millie Pilkington, shows George smiling at the camera as he sits on some stone steps, wearing a checked shirt with the sleeves rolled up, chino trousers and smart brown shoes.

George is a grandson of King Charles and is second in line to the throne, behind his father.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Jason Neely

