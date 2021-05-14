Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain. Aug 23, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

British shares rose on Friday, helped by gains in heavyweight financial and consumer staples stocks, while Sanne Group topped the mid-cap index after rejecting a $1.90 billion buyout proposal.

The blue-chip index (.FTSE) rose 0.7%, with software company Sage Group (SGE.L) adding 3% after reporting a better-than-expected 4.4% rise in first-half organic recurring revenue and forecasting growth for the year to be toward the top end of its 3% to 5% range.

Banks (.FTNMX301010) and large dollar earning consumer staples companies were among the biggest boost to the index.

Spirits maker Diageo (DGE.L) rose 1.8% after HSBC raised its price target on the stock.

In global markets, shares snapped a three-day decline, reflecting an overnight revival on Wall Street, as Federal Reserve officials reiterated that price pressures from the reopening of the economy would prove transitory.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) advanced 0.8%.

Alternative asset and corporate services firm Sanne Group (SNNS.L) jumped 27.7% after it rejected private-equity firm Cinven's 1.35-billion-pound ($1.90 billion) buyout offer.

