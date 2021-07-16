British stocks gain as UK set to reopen next week

Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain. Aug 23, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

Summary FTSE 100, FTSE 250 add 0.4% each

July 16 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 gained on Friday, boosted by optimism about economic re-opening, but the index was set to post a weekly loss on weakness in energy and travel stocks.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) rose 0.4%, with retailers Unilever (ULVR.L) and Diageo (DGE.L) being the top boost. The index was set to end the week 1.1% lower, led by a 4.4% weekly drop in energy stocks (.FTNMX601010) and 6.6% fall in travel stocks (.FTNMX405010).

The domestically-focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) gained 0.4%, lifted by low-cost air carriers Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) and EasyJet (EZJ.L), and tourism group TUI , as Britain was set to ease all lockdown restrictions from Monday.

Britain's economy will expand rapidly this quarter as additional coronavirus-related restrictions are lifted and further pent-up demand is unleashed, a Reuters poll found, but growth is at risk from new variants of COVID-19. read more

Burberry (BRBY.L) dropped 0.9% even after it said it had made an "excellent start" to its new year, with full-price sales accelerating and strong growth in leather goods and outerwear. read more

