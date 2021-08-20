British stocks snap four-week winning streak on slowing economic growth

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Summary FTSE 100 up 0.2%, FTSE 250 adds 0.2%

Aug 20 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Friday as heavyweight miners recovered from steep falls in the previous session, although a surprise drop in retail sales kept the index on course for its first weekly decline in five.

British retail sales unexpectedly fell sharply last month, according to official data. Retail sales volumes dropped by 2.5% in July from June, against expectations of a 0.4% rise. read more

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) rose 0.2% with Rio Tinto (RIO.L), BHP Group (BHPB.L), Anglo American (AAL.L) and Glencore (GLEN.L) being among the top boosts.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) rose 0.2% with retail stocks (.FTNMX404010) leading gains primarily on robust earnings from Marks & Spencer (MKS.L)

The retailer jumped 10.3% to the top of the mid-cap index after saying it expected its annual profit to be above forecasts. read more

Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru

