British teacher killed on 5-minute walk to the pub, police say

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A British teacher found murdered in a London park had been on a five-minute walk from her home to meet a friend in a pub, police said on Thursday.

Sabina Nessa, 28, left her home in south London just before 8:30 pm on Sept. 17, making her way through Cator Park towards The Depot bar on Pegler Square in Kidbrooke Village.

She never arrived and her body was found in the park the next afternoon.

"Sabina’s journey should have taken just over five minutes but she never made it to her destination," said Detective Inspector Joe Garrity, who is leading the murder investigation.

"If you think you saw Sabina or any suspicious behaviour in or around the park on Friday evening please speak to us."

A post mortem carried out on Monday was inconclusive, police said.

