British Virgin Islands acting premier proposes no-confidence vote on Fahie
MIAMI, May 5 (Reuters) - British Virgin Islands acting premier Natalio Wheatley on Thursday proposed a no-confidence vote against Andrew Fahie in the territory's House of Assembly, saying Fahie can no longer lead the territory due to his arrest in Miami last week on drug charges.
Reporting by Brian Ellsworth and Zarrin Ahmed in Miami
