British Virgin Islands acting premier proposes no-confidence vote on Fahie

British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie poses in an undated photograph. Government of the Virgin Islands/Handout via REUTERS

MIAMI, May 5 (Reuters) - British Virgin Islands acting premier Natalio Wheatley on Thursday proposed a no-confidence vote against Andrew Fahie in the territory's House of Assembly, saying Fahie can no longer lead the territory due to his arrest in Miami last week on drug charges.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Brian Ellsworth and Zarrin Ahmed in Miami

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.