British Virgin Islands activists rally in favor of local autonomy

A general view of the ports of Road Town as a proposal is considered to put the overseas territory of the British Virgin Islands under the rule of London, which came after the arrest of the island's premier in Miami on charges of conspiracy to traffic drugs and launder money, in Road Town, British Virgin Islands May 4, 2022. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

ROAD TOWN, May 11 (Reuters) - Dozens of activists in the British Virgin Islands held a rally on Wednesday calling for the overseas territory to retain its autonomy, following a report by a commission of inquiry that said it should be governed directly from London.

The report came the day after the arrest of former premier Andrew Fahie in Miami on drug and money laundering charges, leading him to be removed and replaced by his former deputy, Natalio Wheatley. read more

"The future of the Virgin Islands always has been and always will be in the hands of the people of the Virgin Islands," said Art Christopher, 47, a restaurant owner. "This is a long drawn out struggle that we're going to be engaged in."

The commission of inquiry found that millions of dollars of state funds were spent each year by politicians and ministries in the territory of 30,000 people without proper process, along with serious dishonesty in relation to sales of public property and widespread abuse of appointments. read more

Wheatley has said the territory can address its problems without suspending the constitution and dissolving the assembly, as recommended by the commission's report - which was independent of Fahie's detention.

Amanda Milling, a British member of parliament and Minister of State for Asia and the Middle East who visited the territory to speak with local leaders last week, said governance must improve.

The British Virgin Islands, for centuries the site of sugar plantations worked by slaves who were forcibly brought from Africa, gained autonomy from the United Kingdom in 1967 when it held its first elections.

