British Virgin Islands names Wheatley new premier after Fahie arrest

Acting Premier Natalio D. Wheatley gives a speech during the Queens Baton Relay as a proposal is considered to put the overseas territory of the British Virgin Islands under the rule of London, which came after the arrest of the island's premier in Miami on charges of conspiracy to traffic drugs and launder money, in Road Town, British Virgin Islands May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

May 5 (Reuters) - The British Virgin Islands on Thursday named Natalio Wheatley the new premier of the British overseas territory after revoking the mandate of ex-premier Andrew Fahie in the wake of his arrest on drug charges in Miami.

