British Virgin Islands names Wheatley new premier after Fahie arrest
May 5 (Reuters) - The British Virgin Islands on Thursday named Natalio Wheatley the new premier of the British overseas territory after revoking the mandate of ex-premier Andrew Fahie in the wake of his arrest on drug charges in Miami.
Reporting by Brian Ellsworth and Zarrin Ahmed
