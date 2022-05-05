1 minute read
British Virgin Islands passes vote of no-confidence against Premier Andrew Fahie
May 5 (Reuters) - The House of Assembly of the British Virgin Islands on Thursday approved a vote of no-confidence against Premier Andrew Fahie following his arrest in Miami last week on drug charges.
Reporting by Brian Ellsworth and Zarrin Ahmed in Miami
