British Virgin Islands passes vote of no-confidence against Premier Andrew Fahie

British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie poses in an undated photograph. Government of the Virgin Islands/Handout via REUTERS

May 5 (Reuters) - The House of Assembly of the British Virgin Islands on Thursday approved a vote of no-confidence against Premier Andrew Fahie following his arrest in Miami last week on drug charges.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Brian Ellsworth and Zarrin Ahmed in Miami

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.