Britons don't want politicians to be electioneering, says PM Johnson

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a committee hearing that the country did not want politicians to be "engaged in electioneering" in response to a question on whether he needed permission from Queen Elizabeth to hold an election.

"I don't think anybody in this country wants politicians to be engaged in electioneering," Johnson said as calls for him to resign mounted with dozens of lawmakers having stepped down from government roles since Tuesday evening.

"I think that we need to get on with serving the serving our voters and dealing with issues that they care about."

