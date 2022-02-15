Buckingham Palace declines to comment on Prince Andrew settlement

The Changing of the Guard takes place outside Buckingham Palace as Britain's Queen Elizabeth prepares to celebrate the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne, in London, Britain, February 6, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Britain's Buckingham Palace declined to comment on Tuesday on the news that Prince Andrew had settled a lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre accusing the Duke of York of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager. read more

Reporting by Michael Holden; writing by Kate Holton

