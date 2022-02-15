1 minute read
Buckingham Palace declines to comment on Prince Andrew settlement
LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Britain's Buckingham Palace declined to comment on Tuesday on the news that Prince Andrew had settled a lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre accusing the Duke of York of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager. read more
Reporting by Michael Holden; writing by Kate Holton
