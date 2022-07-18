Buoyant global mood lifts UK stocks, GSK spin-off Haleon begins trading

A British pound coin is seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration taken, November 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

July 18 (Reuters) - UK's main stock indexes gained on Monday, as an upbeat global mood lifted economically sensitive sectors including commodities and banks, while shares of Haleon, spun off from drugmaker GSK, debuted on the London Stock Exchange.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) gained 1.1% by 0713 GMT, and the domestically focussed midcap index (.FTMC) climbed 0.7%.

Overall, the global mood was buoyant after a Wall Street rally on Friday, when better-than-expected earnings and easing worries of a big 100-basis-point rate hike by the Federal Reserve this month boosted sentiment.

Haleon (HLN.L) started trading at 330 pence, giving it a market valuation of around 31 billion pounds ($37.00 billion) in the biggest London listing in a decade. Shares of GSK rose 3.5%. read more

Euromoney (ERM.L) surged 9.5%, after a group led by French investment firm Astorg Asset Management said it would offer to buy the British business-to-business information company in a deal valued at 1.66 billion pounds ($1.97 billion). read more

Food delivery company Deliveroo shares (ROO.L) slipped 1.9%, after it slashed its full-year revenue guidance, blaming a worsening economic outlook as pressures on consumers mount. read more

Direct Line (DLGD.L) tumbled 12.2%, after the car insurer revised downwards its profitability outlook for the year, blaming a period of "heightened volatility" in the market. read more

($1 = 0.8377 pounds)

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

