Burberry cancels runway show following the death of Queen Elizabeth

1 minute read

A woman takes a picture as people walk near an image of the queen at St. Pancras station, following the passing of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 9, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - British luxury brand Burberry said it had cancelled its spring-summer 2023 runway show on Sept. 17 following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Burberry's runway shows are a highlight of London fashion Week.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.