1 minute read
Burberry cancels runway show following the death of Queen Elizabeth
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - British luxury brand Burberry said it had cancelled its spring-summer 2023 runway show on Sept. 17 following the death of Queen Elizabeth.
Burberry's runway shows are a highlight of London fashion Week.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Alistair Smout
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.