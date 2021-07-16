Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Burberry makes 'excellent' start to financial year as sales rebound

People wearing protective masks walk past a Burberry store at Covent Garden, in London, Britain June 15, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Burberry (BRBY.L), the British brand searching for a replacement for departing boss Marco Gobbetti, said it had made an "excellent start" to its new year, with full-price sales accelerating and strong growth in leather goods and outerwear.

The luxury group said on Friday retail revenue for the 13 weeks to June 26 rose 86% to 479 million pounds ($662 million), with comparable store sales rising 90% on the same period last year and 1% ahead of the period two years ago.

Gobbetti, who has sought to elevate Burberry in the luxury sector, is returning home to Italy to lead Ferragamo (SFER.MI), the two companies said last month. The news sent Burberry's shares tumbling 10%. read more

($1 = 0.7237 pounds)

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton

