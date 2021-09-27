Burberry shows 'animal instinct' with deconstructed trench for spring

A Burberry logo is seen outside the store on 5th Ave in New York, New York, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - British fashion house Burberry (BRBY.L) deconstructed its camel trench coat for its women's spring line on Monday, removing sleeves and in some cases, its back.

The collection, called "Animal Instinct", saw Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci reinvent the label's trademark piece, adding short capes, turning lapels into long scarves, cutting out slits as well as making the coats collarless or bottomless.

In a video shared online, models, some with stuck-on drooping animal ears, also wore dresses and shirts in colourful abstract geometric and camouflage-like prints.

They walked in different spaces - including a rave and a room padded with trench coats - instead of the traditional catwalk.

"To me, this presentation really represents the freedom of our imaginations: how we dream to come alive," Tisci said in a statement.

"I wanted to move through a series of immersive spaces, each of them unique and unexpected in their sound, texture and experience. It’s that idea of flicking between the endless realities and fantasies we have at our fingertips each day."

The designer dedicated the show to his mother, who died last month, "and to a journey full of new possibilities".

Tisci, who has targeted a younger clientele with more youthful sporty looks, added oversized hoodies to the spring/summer 2022 line and layered his casualwear designs with sheer and mesh tops.

There were also oversized waistcoats, plenty of long swaying fringes as well as tight-fitting tops and leggings with cut-outs. One model wore a sparkling silver bodysuit.

For his colour palette, Tisci mainly used beige, fawn, brown, black and white with dabs of pink, red, orange and yellow for the geometric print designs.

Accessories included tall caps and chokers.

