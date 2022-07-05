1 minute read
'Business as usual' for UK's Johnson, minister says
LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is carrying on "business as usual" after the resignation of two key ministers on Tuesday, a member of Johnson's cabinet said.
Jacob Rees-Mogg, Britain's minister for Brexit opportunities, told Sky News he had seen Johnson after the resignations. Asked about the prime minister's mood, Rees-Mogg said: "Oh, business as usual. He's got a job to do."
Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar Writing by William Schomberg
