Businessman found guilty of endangering flight that crashed and killed Cardiff's Sala

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Nantes v Bordeaux - The Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau, Nantes, France - January 26, 2020 Fans outside the stadium in memory of Emiliano Sala to mark the one year anniversary REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Oct 28 (Reuters) - David Henderson, the businessman who organised the flight that crashed and led to the death of soccer player Emiliano Sala, has been found guilty on Thursday by the Cardiff Crown Court of endangering the safety of the aircraft, local media said.

Henderson, 67, had been accused of failing to follow safety protocols that caused the death of 28-year-old Sala and pilot David Ibbotson when their plane crashed into the English Channel on a flight from Nantes to Cardiff in January 2019.

The body of Sala, who had signed for Cardiff City in a 15 million-pound ($20.63 million) transfer just days earlier, was found a month later, while Ibbotson's has still not been recovered.

Prosecutor Martin Goudie had argued that Henderson had been "reckless or negligent" in the way he operated the plane, putting his business above the safety of passengers.

It was earlier revealed that Ibbotson, who regularly flew for Henderson, did not hold a commercial pilot's licence or a qualification to fly at night.

Henderson was convicted by a majority verdict of 10 to two over the death of Sala and will be sentenced on Nov. 12.

($1 = 0.7272 pounds)

Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge

