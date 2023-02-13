Camilla, wife of Britain's King Charles, tests positive for COVID

Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort, reacts during her visit to Coram Beanstalk children's reading charity for its 50th anniversary celebrations, in London, Britain, February 2, 2023. Justin Tallis/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Camilla, the wife of Britain's King Charles and queen consort, has tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on Monday.

"After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the Covid virus," the palace said in a statement about the health of the 75-year old royal.

The palace added that she has cancelled all her public engagements for this week.

Both Charles and Camilla had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including a booster shot, and Camilla had contracted the virus once in February last year.

Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Hugh Lawson

