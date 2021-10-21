Skip to main content

Card spending in UK falls below pre-COVID average - ONS

A Union Jack themed Visa credit card is seen amongst Euro bank notes in this photo illustration taken in Manchester, Britain March 13, 2017. Picture taken March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Illustration

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Spending on credit and debit cards in Britain fell last week to 97% of its pre-pandemic average in February 2020, official data showed on Thursday.

The sharpest falls over the past week came for spending in the 'staple' and work-related categories, although social spending and spending on 'delayable' goods such as clothing and furnishing were furthest below their pre-pandemic level.

