United Kingdom
Card spending in UK falls below pre-COVID average - ONS
LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Spending on credit and debit cards in Britain fell last week to 97% of its pre-pandemic average in February 2020, official data showed on Thursday.
The sharpest falls over the past week came for spending in the 'staple' and work-related categories, although social spending and spending on 'delayable' goods such as clothing and furnishing were furthest below their pre-pandemic level.
