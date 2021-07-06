Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Casey, Fleetwood named in British Olympic team

2 minute read
1/2

Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 10, 2021 England's Tommy Fleetwood hits his tee shot on the 4th hole during the third round REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

July 6 (Reuters) - England's Paul Casey and Tommy Fleetwood will represent Britain in the men's golf competition at this year's Tokyo Olympic Games while Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Mel Reid were named on Tuesday in the women's team.

World number 20 Casey brings plenty of experience to the team having won 15 titles on the European Tour and three on the PGA Tour since turning professional in 2000. He has represented Europe four times in the Ryder Cup.

Joining him in making his Games debut are five-times European Tour winner Fleetwood, three-times Solheim Cup player Ewart Shadoff and Reid, who secured her first LPGA win in 2020.

"I'm delighted to have such a strong team of golf athletes travelling to Tokyo to represent Team GB," Team GB Golf Team Leader Nigel Edwards said in a statement.

"I know that Paul, Jodi, Tommy and Mel are incredibly excited to make their debuts in the Olympics and are looking forward to embracing the experience.

"After a memorable return for golf at Rio 2016, our Team GB athletes are relishing the opportunity to continue the sport's Olympic renaissance."

The men's competition takes place from July 29-Aug. 1 while the women will play from Aug. 4-7 at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, Japan.

Briton Justin Rose won gold in the men's event on golf's return to the Games at Rio 2016 after a 112-year absence.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 12:17 PM UTCEngland to scrap self-isolation for fully-vaccinated and children after COVID contact

Fully-vaccinated people and children will no longer have to self-isolate after a close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 after August 16 in England unless they also test positive, health minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday.

United KingdomAfter COVID, UK government will focus on jobs, investment and innovation - PM Johnson
United KingdomEU urges UK to accept Swiss-style deal to end agri-food standoff
United KingdomBritish Airways settles with 2018 data breach victims
United KingdomLondon wises up on fintech to help secure post-Brexit floats