Caterer Compass Group tempers fourth-quarter margin outlook

Compass Group's logo is pictured on a smartphone in front of the stock graph displayed in this illustration taken, December 4, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

July 26 (Reuters) - Compass Group (CPG.L) said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter margins will be slightly lower than 7% as rising costs hit the world's largest caterer, while businesses and consumers cut spending.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine, once known as the breadbasket of Europe, has sent food and energy prices to record highs, clouding the global economic outlook.

Compass, which feeds office workers, the armed forces and school children in 44 countries, and provides catering for sporting events such as the Wimbledon, maintained its full-year profit margin target at more than 6%.

The company raised its annual organic revenue outlook to around 35% from 30% forecast earlier, banking on a recovery from COVID-related lows.

In the three months to June 30, Compass said organic revenue grew 43.4%.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

