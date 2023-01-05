CBRE defers "around half" of Q3 UK property fund withdrawals - spokesperson















LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - CBRE Investment Management has deferred by three months the payment of some third-quarter redemption requests in its UK Property Authorised Investment Fund, a spokesperson for the firm said on Thursday, due to "ongoing market conditions."

Investors who put in requests to withdraw money from the fund will receive "around half" of their redemption payments in January, with the remainder to follow "as soon as practically possible", the spokesperson said by email.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Elizabeth Howcroft











