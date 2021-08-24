Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

CD&R vows to protect Morrisons pension rights after takeover

1 minute read

A view of a Morrisons supermarket in Birtley, Britain August 16 2021. Picture taken August 16 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith/File Photo

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) said the pension rights of the Morrisons (MRW.L) management team and employees will be "fully safeguarded" once its takeover offer for the British supermarket chain becomes effective.

Morrisons is at the heart of a $9.5 billion bidding war between U.S.-based CD&R and a consortium led by SoftBank-owned (9984.T) Fortress Investment Group.

CD&R said on Tuesday it does not intend to make any change to the benefits, after trustees of the retailer's two pension schemes expressed concern that a takeover by either suitor could "materially weaken" the security of the schemes. read more

Last week, Morrisons backed an offer from CD&R, although its shares jumped above the 285-pence-a-share bid, indicating the battle could carry on. read more

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 3:43 PM UTC

Britain reports 174 COVID deaths, highest since March 12

Britain recorded 174 COVID deaths on Tuesday, the highest since March 12, and another 30,838 new cases, official data showed.

United Kingdom
UK's Johnson says G7 agreed Taliban must allow departures after Aug. 31
United Kingdom
UK retail sales surge in August, price pressures up too - CBI
United Kingdom
UK property sales halve after surging to beat tax break deadline
United Kingdom
FTSE 100 inches higher as industrial miners jump