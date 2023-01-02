China arrivals in UK next week will not face compulsory COVID tests -Independent

A man is seen waiting at the arrival area of terminal 5 following the lifting of restrictions on the entry of non-U.S. citizens imposed to help curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Heathrow International airport, in London, Britain November 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Passengers from China who arrive in the United Kingdom next week will not face compulsory COVID-19 tests on arrival, The Independent reported on Monday.

Testing at Heathrow Airport will be voluntary and those who test positive will neither be quarantined nor ordered to self-isolate, the report added.

Britain last week had said that passengers arriving in Britain from China would require a negative COVID test taken no more than two days prior to departure after a surge in infections in China.

Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru

