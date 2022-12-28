China-exposed miners, banks push UK's FTSE 100 higher

Summary

Summary Companies FTSE 100 up 0.9%, FTSE 250 adds 0.3%















Dec 28 (Reuters) - UK's export-focused FTSE 100 advanced on Wednesday with miners and banks supporting gains, as top consumer China took additional measures to reopen the economy.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.9%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.3%.

Miners (.FTNMX551020) climbed 1.8%, tracking copper prices that rose after China dismantled its COVID curbs to reopen the economy. METL/

Asia-focused banks such as Prudential (PRU.L) and Standard Chartered (STAN.L) were also among the gainers by 0824 GMT.

China revised its quarantine rules for inbound travellers starting from Jan. 8 on Monday, in a major step towards easing curbs on its borders, which have been largely shut since 2020.

Meanwhile, retail destinations enjoyed an almost 40% rise in shopper numbers during the first Christmas in three years without pandemic restrictions, as per Springboard. The sector (.FTNMX404010) climbed 0.4%.

UK markets were closed on Monday and Tuesday on account of Boxing Day and Christmas Day, respectively.

Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.