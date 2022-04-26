China lockdown fears hold sterling around $1.27

Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Sterling held near lows last seen in 2020 against a strong dollar, as risk assets like the British currency remained under pressure on concerns over the impact of the lockdowns in China on the global economy.

Sterling edged 0.1% lower to $1.2727 at 0820 GMT, after falling on Monday below $1.27 against the dollar for the first time since September 2020 as fears around China COVID-19 measures encouraged investors to buy the safe-haven dollar.

China's financial hub of Shanghai has now been under strict lockdown for around a month, while Beijing ramped up plans for mass-testing of 20 million people and fuelled worries about a looming lockdown. read more

Against the euro , sterling fell 0.1% to 83.97 pence, not far from a three-week low of 84.41 touched on Monday.

Adding pressure on sterling, money markets scaled back their rate hike bets by the Bank of England in May, with analysts pointing out that fears of a recession and a slowdown in the job market may encourage the central bank to pace its monetary tightening plans. IRPR

"For us, one of the key stories this year will be whether central banks push ahead with tightening even as growth slows," said Chris Turner, Global Head of Markets at ING.

Traders will be watching if U.S. consumer confidence data, due later in the day, will have any impact on the Fed interest rates hikes expectations.

The pound has declined around 5.5% versus the dollar in the past three months as Britain's geographic proximity with the Ukraine War has left sterling, alongside other European currencies, more vulnerable.

Meantime, Britain's finance minister Rishi Sunak was under pressure as figures showed on Tuesday that government borrowing in the 2021/22 financial year was almost 20% higher than forecast by the country's budget office last month. read more

Reporting by Joice Alves; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

