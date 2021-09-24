Climate protesters block UK's Port of Dover

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Britain's Port of Dover, Europe's busiest trucking port, said protesters had blocked its entrance and exit on Friday, the latest disruptive action by climate change activists in Britain.

"We are working with the Police and apologise for the disruption. The Port remains open," it said in a statement. The environmental group Insulate Britain had earlier said more than 40 people had blocked the road to the port.

Reporting by Michael Holden, Editing by Paul Sandle

