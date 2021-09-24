Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Climate protesters block UK's Port of Dover

1 minute read

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Britain's Port of Dover, Europe's busiest trucking port, said protesters had blocked its entrance and exit on Friday, the latest disruptive action by climate change activists in Britain.

"We are working with the Police and apologise for the disruption. The Port remains open," it said in a statement. The environmental group Insulate Britain had earlier said more than 40 people had blocked the road to the port.

Reporting by Michael Holden, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 8:18 AM UTC

With some gas stations closed, Britain vows to solve trucker shortage

Britain on Friday vowed to do whatever it takes to resolve a trucker shortage that has closed petrol stations and strained supermarket supply chains to breaking point but the haulage industry cautioned that there were no quick fixes.

United Kingdom
Britain's Sunak accepts call for financial reforms after Greensill collapse
United Kingdom
FTSE 100 slips as slowdown worries, inflation fears persist
United Kingdom
BoE sees growing case for rate rise as inflation to stay higher for longer
United Kingdom
UK in talks with Westinghouse over new nuclear power plant in Wales - The Times