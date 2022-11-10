Commodity-linked stocks drag FTSE 100 lower; AstraZeneca jumps

Summary

Nov 10 (Reuters) - UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell on Thursday, as miners and oil giants tracked losses in commodity prices, although a strong performance by drugmaker AstraZeneca following an upbeat forecast helped cap losses ahead of key U.S. inflation data.

The large-cap FTSE 100 (.FTSE) dipped 0.1% by 0822 GMT. The mid-cap FTSE 250 (.FTMC) shed 0.3%.

Energy firms (.FTNMX601010) and miners (.FTNMX551030) fell 1% and 1.3%, respectively, tracking prices of oil and metals that were hit by a stronger U.S. dollar. METL/

Shares of AstraZeneca (AZN.L) jumped 1.5% after the drugmaker raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast, helped by sales of its roster of cancer drugs. The wider pharmaceuticals sector (.FTNMX201030) rose 1.2%.

The U.S. consumer prices data is likely to show an easing in the monthly and yearly core numbers for October to 0.5% and 6.5%, respectively, according to a Reuters poll.

WH Smith (SMWH.L) climbed 4.1% after the company reinstated dividends and posted an annual profit, supported by a post-pandemic travel rebound.

