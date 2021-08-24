Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Commodity-linked stocks push FTSE 100 higher

A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

  • FTSE 100 up 0.2%, FTSE 250 adds 0.3%

Aug 24 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday, led by heavyweight miners, while a recent rise in coronavirus infections and slower global economic growth eased some worries that central banks could taper asset purchases sooner than expected.

The FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) climbed 0.2% and was headed for a third consecutive session of gains. Industrial metal miners (.FTNMX551020) and oil stocks (.FTNMX601010) led the gains, rising 1.2% and 0.6% respectively.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) added 0.3% with travel stocks (.FTNMX405010) being among the top boosts.

Among stocks, BHP Group (BHPB.L) rose 1.4% even after S&P Global said the miner was at risk of a two notch downgrade that would provoke its lowest ever credit rating as the sale of its petroleum business raises the miner's dependence on its major business of iron ore.

Wood Plc (WG.L) dropped 2% after the engineering and consultancy firm forecast lower annual revenue and reported a 14.1% fall in first-half profit. read more

Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

