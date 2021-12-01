Commodity stocks lift FTSE 100 as Omicron worries ease

A worker shelters from the rain under a Union Flag umbrella as he passes the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, October 1, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Summary FTSE 100 up 1.0%, FTSE 250 adds 0.8%

Dec 1 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday as oil and mining stocks recovered after concerns around the new coronavirus variant eased slightly, ahead of the OPEC meeting later in the day.

The commodity-heavy index (.FTSE) gained 1.0% at 0805 GMT, with miners (.FTNMX551020) adding 1.9% as copper prices bounced back.

Oil majors BP (BP.L) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) climbed over 2% each as major producers prepared to discuss how to respond to the threat of a hit to fuel demand from the Omicron variant.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

The FTSE 100 suffered its worst monthly performance in over a year in November as worries about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines against Omicron and hawkish comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell fuelled a selloff. read more

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) advanced 0.8%, with travel and leisure stocks (.FTNMX405010) recouping some of Tuesday's heavy losses.

In M&A news, software group Blue Prism (PRSMB.L) rose 1.7% after it agreed to be bought by U.S.-based SS&C Technologies (SSNC.O) for 1.24 billion pounds ($1.65 billion). read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.