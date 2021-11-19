Commodity stocks, strong retail sales data boost UK shares

A worker shelters from the rain under a Union Flag umbrella as he passes the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, October 1, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Nov 19 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Friday after a three-day slump, driven by commodity stocks and better-than-expected retail sales data that helped allay economic slowdown worries.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) gained 0.4% by 0804 GMT, with miners BHP Group (BHPB.L), Rio Tinto (RIO.L), Glencore (GLEN.L) and Anglo American (AAL.L) among the top boosts as metal prices jumped on fears of tightening supply in China after a smelter stopped production following an explosion.

Oil stocks (.FTNMX601010) added 1.3% following wild swings on Thursday, as investors looked past possible release of reserves by the world's major economies.

Auction houses and shoppers seeking new clothes for the Christmas holidays lifted British retail sales in October by more than expected, adding to recent signs that a slowdown in the economy might have abated slightly. read more

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) advanced 0.1%.

Ryanair fell 0.3% after it gave notice of its intention to delist from the London Stock Exchange next month, citing costs related to retaining an additional listing. read more

Unilever Plc (ULVR.L) slipped 0.5% after saying it agreed to sell its global tea business to CVC Capital Partners for 4.5 billion euros ($5.1 billion). read more

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.