Commodity, travel segments lead recovery in UK stocks; Omicron fears loom

Buildings are seen in the Canary Wharf business district, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/File Photo

Summary FTSE 100 up 1%, FTSE 250 adds 0.9%

Dec 21 (Reuters) - UK shares rebounded on Tuesday, led by gains in commodity and travel stocks, though fears around surging cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant persisted heading into Christmas holidays.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) gained 1.0% at 0805 GMT, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) advanced 0.9%.

Oil majors BP (BP.L) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) added nearly 1.4% each, tracking crude prices, while industrial metal miners (.FTNMX551020) gained 2.6% helped by an upswing in copper prices due to a weaker dollar and concerns around tight supply.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he would tighten COVID-19 curbs to slow the spread of Omicron if needed, after the Netherlands began a fourth lockdown and as other European nations consider Christmas restrictions. read more

British business confidence began to feel the impact of the Omicron COVID-19 variant this month, alongside further upward pressure on prices and staffing costs, a survey showed. read more

The travel and leisure sector (.FTNMX405010) rose 1% after falling 0.7% in the previous session.

Meanwhile, Schroders plc (SDR.L) gained 1.2% after saying it had reached an agreement to buy 75% of Greencoat Capital Holdings Limited for 358 million pounds ($473.17 million). read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.