Skip to main content

United KingdomCommodity, travel stocks lead British shares higher ahead of factory activity data

Reuters
2 minute read

British shares climbed on Tuesday, boosted by commodity and travel and leisure stocks, while investors awaited a reading on factory activity data for April later in the day to gauge the pace of British economic recovery.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) rose 0.8%, with heavyweight oil majors BP (BP.L) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) gaining 1.6% and 2.1%, respectively, and providing the biggest boost.

The wider mining sub index (.FTNMX551020) added 1.6%, tracking higher metal prices.

Real estate stocks (.FTUB3510) gained, while travel and leisure stocks (.FTNMX405010) jumped. British Airways owner IAG (ICAG.L) surged 3.6% to the top of FTSE 100 index after Prime Minster Boris Johnson on Monday said Britain is on course to ditch the COVID-19 social distancing rule in June. read more

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) also advanced 0.5%.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 8:14 AM UTCBritain will announce travel 'green list' shortly -minister

Britain is set to announce the green list for countries that people can travel to on holiday shortly, and will have the right procedures in place to ensure travel can happen safely, said trade minister Liz Truss on Tuesday.

United KingdomUK and India to start full trade deal talks in the autumn - UK
United KingdomKhan looks to bring back Olympics to London if re-elected as mayor
United KingdomUK on course to ditch social distancing rule in June - PM Johnson
United KingdomMike Ashley's Frasers starts share buyback of up to 60 mln pounds