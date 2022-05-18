1 minute read
Companies should be incentivised to make green investments - UK trade minister
LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Companies need to be incentivised and pushed to make green investments, British trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said on Wednesday.
"We need to do all we can to both incentivise and perhaps gently, you know, shove along, that this is what we expect and need them to be doing," she said.
Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by William James
