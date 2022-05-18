Companies should be incentivised to make green investments - UK trade minister

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Companies need to be incentivised and pushed to make green investments, British trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said on Wednesday.

"We need to do all we can to both incentivise and perhaps gently, you know, shove along, that this is what we expect and need them to be doing," she said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.