London's FTSE 100 edged higher on Monday after posting its second straight weekly drop, while Cineworld Group gained on reporting a strong weekend opening following a months-long lockdown in the UK.

The blue-chip index (.FTSE) rose 0.1% with oil majors BP (BP.L) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and consumer staples stocks including Diageo (DGE.L) providing the biggest boosts to the index.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) advanced 0.02%. Cineworld (CINE.L) rose 2.4% after the world's second-largest cinema chain said its UK cinemas pulled in more people than expected, helped by Sony Pictures' animated adventure comedy "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway". read more

Asian shares were mixed as investors awaited key U.S. inflation readings for guidance on monetary policy this week, where a high reading would ring alarms and could revive talk of an early tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Kainos Group (KNOS.L) jumped 4.2% to the top of the FTSE 250 index after the digital services company posted a 124% rise in its annual adjusted pretax profit.

