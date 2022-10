LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Candidates competing to become Britain's next prime minister will need the backing of 100 Conservative Party lawmakers to get on the ballot on Monday, organisers said.

If two candidates emerge, they will go to an online vote of members of the wider Conservative Party, with the winner declared by next Friday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by William James











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.