COP26 is 'touch and go', Britain says

A delegate takes a photograph of climate change themed cartoons during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, October 31, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Success at the COP26 climate summit is "touch and go", British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Monday.

Truss said the United Nations climate summit showed just what "Global Britain" could do, with the commitments it has already received and the world leaders who are attending.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Alistair Smout; Editing by Kate Holton

