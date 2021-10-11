Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Cost-of-living squeeze hits UK consumer confidence: YouGov/Cebr

1 minute read

Shoppers walk down Oxford Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, December 13, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - British consumer confidence slid to a five-month low in September as households, grappling with rising inflation and shortages of some goods, became much less confident about their finances, a survey showed on Monday.

Pollsters YouGov and consultancy CEBR said their gauge of consumer confidence fell 2.3 points to 110.5, a level last seen in April.

"The past few months of rising prices, bill increases and a fuel crisis brought on by labour shortages have decimated Britons' confidence in their personal finances for the coming year," said Darren Yaxley, director of reputation research at YouGov.

Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg

