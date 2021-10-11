United Kingdom
Cost-of-living squeeze hits UK consumer confidence: YouGov/Cebr
LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - British consumer confidence slid to a five-month low in September as households, grappling with rising inflation and shortages of some goods, became much less confident about their finances, a survey showed on Monday.
Pollsters YouGov and consultancy CEBR said their gauge of consumer confidence fell 2.3 points to 110.5, a level last seen in April.
"The past few months of rising prices, bill increases and a fuel crisis brought on by labour shortages have decimated Britons' confidence in their personal finances for the coming year," said Darren Yaxley, director of reputation research at YouGov.
