Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Counter-terror police lead probe into UK lawmaker's murder

1 minute read

A police office enters the local conservative association and constituency office of stabbed MP David Amess after he was stabbed during constituency surgery, in Leigh-on-Sea, Britain October 15, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Counter-terrorism police are leading the investigation into the murder on Friday of British lawmaker David Amess but officers are keeping an open mind as to his killer's motive, the local police force said.

"The investigation is in its very early stages and is being led by officers from the specialist counter-terrorism command," Essex Police Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington told reporters.

"It will be for investigators to determine whether or not this is a terrorist incident but as always they will keep an open mind," Harrington added.

Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 12:05 PM UTC

UK's Frost welcomes EU move on N.Ireland, says big gap remains

Britain's Brexit minister David Frost said on Friday the European Union had made encouraging moves towards resolving a dispute over Northern Irish trade, part of the Brexit divorce settlement, but said it still needed to do more.

United Kingdom
Don't just talk - act on climate, Queen Elizabeth signals to world leaders
United Kingdom
Christmas gifts will be available, says UK transport minister
United Kingdom
UK records 145 more COVID-19 deaths
United Kingdom
British lawmaker stabbed to death as he met voters in church