Counter-terror police lead probe into UK lawmaker's murder

A police office enters the local conservative association and constituency office of stabbed MP David Amess after he was stabbed during constituency surgery, in Leigh-on-Sea, Britain October 15, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Counter-terrorism police are leading the investigation into the murder on Friday of British lawmaker David Amess but officers are keeping an open mind as to his killer's motive, the local police force said.

"The investigation is in its very early stages and is being led by officers from the specialist counter-terrorism command," Essex Police Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington told reporters.

"It will be for investigators to determine whether or not this is a terrorist incident but as always they will keep an open mind," Harrington added.

Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg

