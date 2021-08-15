Countries should not recognise Taliban as Afghan government, says UK's Johnson

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures before boarding the vessel Alba in Fraserburgh Harbour, which will transport him to the Moray Offshore Windfarm East during his visit to Scotland, Britain August 5, 2021. Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Nobody should bilaterally recognise the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday, adding it was clear that there would be a new administration in the country very shortly.

"We don't want anybody bilaterally recognising the Taliban," he said in an interview clip.

"We want a united position amongst all the like-minded as far as we can get one."

