COVID-19 testing rules in UK to be relaxed to reduce staff shortages -The Telegraph

A tray of rapid coronavirus tests which produce a result in thirty minutes is seen at The Chiswick Nursing Centre, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Testing rules for COVID-19 in the UK will be relaxed in a bid to shorten isolation periods and counter staffing shortages, the Telegraph reported.

British health officials have made plans to limit PCR tests to symptomatic people allowing asymptomatic Britons to return to work faster, the newspaper report said.

Reporting by Nishit Jogi in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

