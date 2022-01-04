United Kingdom
COVID-19 testing rules in UK to be relaxed to reduce staff shortages -The Telegraph
Jan 4 (Reuters) - Testing rules for COVID-19 in the UK will be relaxed in a bid to shorten isolation periods and counter staffing shortages, the Telegraph reported.
British health officials have made plans to limit PCR tests to symptomatic people allowing asymptomatic Britons to return to work faster, the newspaper report said.
Reporting by Nishit Jogi in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese
