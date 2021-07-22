Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
United Kingdom

COVID app told nearly 620,000 to isolate in England, Wales

A man takes part in surge testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Almost 620,000 people in England and Wales were told to isolate by the health service COVID app after they came into contact with someone with the virus in the week up to July 14, official data shows.

The official data showed that 618,903 people had received an alert from the contact tracing app. According to the data, 607,486 alerts were sent to people in England.

Businesses across nearly all sectors have warned that they are struggling to maintain their operations when so many staff are having to isolate at home.

Reporting by Kate Holton and Alistair Smout

