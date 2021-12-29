COVID patients in 10,462 beds in English hospitals, up 916 in a day

Ambulances are seen in front of St Thomas' Hospital as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, December 12, 2021. REUTERS/May James

LONDON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Patients with COVID-19 occupied 10,462 beds in English hospitals on Wednesday, up by 916 on the day before, official data from NHS England showed.

The health body also said that of those hospitalised COVID patients, 771 were in mechanical ventilation beds, a figure that has been relatively unchanged through December.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.