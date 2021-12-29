United Kingdom
COVID patients in 10,462 beds in English hospitals, up 916 in a day
LONDON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Patients with COVID-19 occupied 10,462 beds in English hospitals on Wednesday, up by 916 on the day before, official data from NHS England showed.
The health body also said that of those hospitalised COVID patients, 771 were in mechanical ventilation beds, a figure that has been relatively unchanged through December.
Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden
