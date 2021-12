An ambulance drives past St Thomas' Hospital as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, December 12, 2021. REUTERS/May James

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The number of patients with COVID-19 occupying beds in English hospitals rose to 11,452, official data from NHS England showed on Thursday, up by 990 from a day earlier.

The number has risen by more than 4,000 in the last week, the figures showed.

