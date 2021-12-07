Skip to main content
COVID rules were not broken at Downing Street party, UK's Johnson says

A general view of 10 Downing Street, as Britain formally exits the EU, in London, Britain December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was satisfied that no COVID lockdown restrictions had been broken following reports that officials had gathered at a Christmas event in Downing Street last year.

"The guidelines were followed at all times," Johnson told broadcasters on Tuesday. "I have satisfied myself that the guidelines were followed at all times."

