Skip to main content

United Kingdom

COVID vaccines saved 112,000 lives in UK, deputy medical officer says

1 minute read
1/3

People shield from the rain outside of a COVID-19 vaccination centre amid the spread of the coronavirus disease pandemic, London, Britain, June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Vaccines have saved 112,000 lives and averted 24 million cases of COVID in the United Kingdom, England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam said on Tuesday.

"Our latest estimates are that since we began deploying these vaccines, they've probably averted in the region of 24 million cases of COVID in the UK and 112,000 deaths - so incredibly successful to date and remains so," Van-Tam said.

"We're not past the pandemic - we're in an active phase still. We know this winter could quite possibly be bumpy at times."

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Paul Sandle; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 11:51 AM UTC

Over 50s to get booster shot as UK says COVID vaccines have saved more than 100,000 lives

COVID-19 vaccines have saved more than 112,000 lives and averted 24 million cases of the disease, British officials said on Tuesday as they recommended all vulnerable people, frontline health staff and those aged over 50 be offered a booster shot.

United Kingdom
EU to outline Brexit trade solutions for N.Ireland this month -diplomats
United Kingdom
UK employee numbers surge above pre-pandemic level
United Kingdom
UK's travel sector facing new wave of job cuts, industry body warns
United Kingdom
Factbox: Britain and neighbours set out paths for coping with COVID-19